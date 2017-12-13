Horizon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport, in the United States.

Horizon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Horizon measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Horizon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Her interior design is by Westport.

Horizon also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Horizon is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Horizon has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Horizon has a fuel capacity of 37,476 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

Accommodation

Horizon accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Horizon flies the flag of the USA.