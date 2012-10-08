Read online now
Length 32m
Year 2011

Horizon 7

2011

Motor Yacht

Horizon 7 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Horizon 7 measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.16 metres.

Horizon 7 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Horizon 7 also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Other Specifications

Horizon 7 has a hull NB of 105-502.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.16m

crew:

-

draft:

-
