Horizon FD85
Horizon FD85 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Horizon Yachts.
Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.
Design
Horizon FD85 measures 26.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 7.07 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 90 tonnes.
Model
Horizon FD85 is a semi-custom FD85 model.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by 2 diesel engines
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by 2 diesel engines.
Horizon FD85 has a fuel capacity of 13,170 litres, and a water capacity of 150 litres.
Accommodation
Horizon FD85 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.