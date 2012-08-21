Horizon Polaris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Horizon Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Horizon Polaris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Horizon Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Design

Horizon Polaris measures 45.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.85 metres.

Horizon Polaris has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Horizon Polaris has a top speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Horizon Polaris has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Horizon Polaris has a hull NB of 148-001.