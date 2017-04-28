Horizons III

Superyacht Martha Ann is a 70 metre luxury motor yacht built in 2008 by German powerhouse Lürssen as the sister ship to Apoise and Saint Nicolas. Her iconic deep blue hull and sleek, elegant lines make Martha Ann an eye-catching charter vessel while her six decks and numerous areas, both inside and out, make her the ideal entertainment yacht. With a top speed of 15.5 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles, Martha Ann is also an incredible cruising vessel as well.

Code named Shark, Martha Ann is a massive yacht that features modern lines and exudes a charismatic and contemporary feel. She can accommodate up to 12 lucky guests in her master suite, VIP suite and four king-size staterooms with an additional staff cabin suitable for children and nannies. The full width, 1400 square foot master suite has a private entrance and starboard study, dressing room, main area with flat screen TV, desk, sofa, cabinets and vanity, as well as a split level master lounge which provides access to the exterior deck. The VIP suite lies amidships, forward of the Skylounge, and holds a sofa, vanity, arm chair, table, dressing room and an en-suite bathroom. The four king-sized staterooms lay aft port and starboard as well as forward port and starboard and hold a dressing room, sofa, vanity, flat screen TV and an en-suite bathroom.

All of Martha Ann’s tenders and toys lie within the main aft deck lazarette which leaves all the decks clear for guest space. Featuring a five deck glass elevator as well as an incredible circular glass stairway and impressive main deck lobby, Martha Ann is sure to win the heart of everyone who comes aboard. The main Dining Salon seats twelve to fourteen and can be fully enclosed while the aft circular Dining Salon boasts full length window walls can be fully opened to the fresh air and seats twelve. The Bridge Deck can be opened for entertaining from the Skylounge to the aft deck, offering approximately 100 feet in length. A large Jacuzzi sits on the upper deck and is surrounded by vast spaces for outdoor relaxation, sunbathing and entertainment. A large pool rests nearby with an integrated wet bar, of which there are a total of six. There are powder rooms on every deck and Martha Ann is WiFi and iPod capable throughout. The gymnasium located on the upper deck holds four elliptical treadmill machines, each with a TV monitor as well as a powder room, locker room and shower. For sports enthusiasts there is an immense sports bar with a large flat screen TV and a wet bar. The Upper Aft Deck, where the Jacuzzi and pool are located, also holds a gas barbecue, large flat-screen TV, alfresco dining area for twelve to fourteen and eight chaise lounges perfect for watching the night sky.

Martha Ann’s collection of water toys include two three-man kayaks, two pedal-operated kayak sailboats, towing toys, water skis and wake boards. There is also a 24 foot Nautica custom landing craft for shore transfers and a two ‘limousine’ tenders with air-conditioning.

Motor yacht Martha Ann is available for charter in the Mediterranean for the summer season and the Caribbean and Bahamas during the winter season.