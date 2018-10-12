Hot Lab 67M Exp is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by VSY.

Based in Italy’s focal yacht building region, VSY offer a standard of superyacht construction like no other.

Design

Hot Lab 67M Exp measures 66.53 metres in length and has a beam of 11.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,130 tonnes.

Hot Lab 67M Exp has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Hot Lab Studio began its story in Milan in 2004, basing its activity upon the ideas of three designers, Michele Dragoni, Enrico Lumini and Antonio Romano who had previously worked in Automotive and Interior design.

Performance and Capabilities

Hot Lab 67M Exp has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hot Lab 67M Exp accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.