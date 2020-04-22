Huckleberry is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2007.

Huckleberry is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2007.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Huckleberry measures 39.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Huckleberry has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Huckleberry also features naval architecture by Langan Design Associates, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

Huckleberry has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Huckleberry has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,270 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Huckleberry accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Huckleberry is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY24.

Huckleberry is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.