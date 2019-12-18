The 46.30 metre (153’10”ft) custom-built Hud Hud yacht was launched in 1994 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board.

The Larvor interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 6 guests in both style and comfort. Hud Hud, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 9 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

The sophisticated exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering characteristic Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 8.60 metres (28’2”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 14.50 knots, Hud Hud can take those on board across the water with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.