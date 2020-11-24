Huey's Island is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Huey's Island measures 30.68 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.11 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Huey's Island has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Marc Michaels Interior Design.

Huey's Island also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Huey's Island has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Huey's Island accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.