Hull 042 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Christensen, in the United States.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Hull 042 measures 48.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Hull 042 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Hull 042 also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Hull 042 has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Other Specifications

Hull 042 has a hull NB of 042.