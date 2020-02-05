Hull 506 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Burger Boat Company.

Hull 506 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Hull 506 measures 38.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 334 tonnes.

Hull 506 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Hull 506 has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hull 506 has a fuel capacity of 45,420 litres, and a water capacity of 10,712 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hull 506 accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hull 506 has a hull NB of 506.