Length 34.5m
Year 2015
Hull 6
Motor Yacht
Hull 6 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Cyrus Yachts, in Turkey.
Cyrus Yachts is a builder of semi-custom yachts in lenght varying between 30 and 42 meter. The company builds and markets a range of contemporary semi displacement yachts.
Design
Hull 6 measures 34.50 metres in length.Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.
The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.
Hull 6 also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.
Accommodation
Hull 6 accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Hull 6 has a hull NB of 06.