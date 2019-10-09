Hull 6 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2015 by Cyrus Yachts, in Turkey.

Cyrus Yachts is a builder of semi-custom yachts in lenght varying between 30 and 42 meter. The company builds and markets a range of contemporary semi displacement yachts.

Design

Hull 6 measures 34.50 metres in length.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Hull 6 also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Accommodation

Hull 6 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Hull 6 has a hull NB of 06.