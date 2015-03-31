Hull no. GB XSK05818B414 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Hull no. GB XSK05818B414 measures 26.48 metres in length and has a beam of 6.34 feet.

Model

Hull no. GB XSK05818B414 is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Alvium, Free Willi, Dream, UM6, Sunseeker Predator 84'.

Performance and Capabilities

Hull no. GB XSK05818B414 has a top speed of 36.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines

Hull no. GB XSK05818B414 has a top speed of 36.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines.

Hull no. GB XSK05818B414 has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.

Accommodation

Hull no. GB XSK05818B414 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.