Hulya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by SES Yachts, in Turkey.
Design
Hulya measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Hulya has a wood hull with an epoxy composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sefer Yildirim.
Hulya also features naval architecture by Sefer Yildirim.
Performance and Capabilities
Hulya has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Hulya has a fuel capacity of 17,800 litres.
Accommodation
Hulya accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Hulya is a RINA, Maltese Cross 100 A1 Y + Turkish Register (Dual Class) class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkey.