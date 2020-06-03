Hulya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by SES Yachts, in Turkey.

Hulya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by SES Yachts, in Turkey.

Design

Hulya measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Hulya has a wood hull with an epoxy composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sefer Yildirim.

Hulya also features naval architecture by Sefer Yildirim.

Performance and Capabilities

Hulya has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hulya has a fuel capacity of 17,800 litres.

Accommodation

Hulya accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hulya is a RINA, Maltese Cross 100 A1 Y + Turkish Register (Dual Class) class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkey.