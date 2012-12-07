Hummingbird is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Hummingbird measures 30.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Hummingbird has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Danièle Chopard.

Hummingbird also features naval architecture by Exequiel Cano Lanza.

Model

Hummingbird is a semi-custom Couach 3000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3000 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3000 Fly Humming Bird, Mayama, Couach 3000 Fly.

Performance and Capabilities

Hummingbird has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hummingbird has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hummingbird accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hummingbird has a hull NB of 3000.01.