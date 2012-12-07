Hummingbird
Motor Yacht
Hummingbird has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Hummingbird has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Hummingbird accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Hummingbird has a hull NB of 3000.01.