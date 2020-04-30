Huntress is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Lurssen Yachts.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Huntress measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 11.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,218 tonnes.

Huntress has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Huntress also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Huntress has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Huntress accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Huntress has a White hull, whose NB is 13661.

Huntress flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.