Huntress II

The 54.86 metre (179’11”) custom-built Huntress yacht was launched in 1997 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a distinctive exterior style by Terence Disdale, while the in-house Feadship design studio De Voogt Naval Architects were responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a superyacht with both style and distinction.

The interior, also designed by Terence Disdale, flows through the five cabin layout - consisting of one Master, three Double and one Twin - offering ample accommodation for 10 guests in both style and comfort. Huntress, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 13 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Huntress was also refitted in 2008, updating her unique profile and sleek nature of the exterior reflect the elegance on board, offering distinctive style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.58 metres (31’5”). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 15 knots with a cruising speed of 12 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Huntress is capable of taking those on board across ranges of 4000 nautical miles.