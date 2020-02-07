The 53.50 metre (175’6”) custom-built Hurricane Run yacht was launched in 2009 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Terence Disdale interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 10 guests in both style and comfort. Hurricane Run, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 12 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

The low profile and sleek nature of the exterior reflect the elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 10.30m metres (33’9” ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings.