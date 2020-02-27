Hush is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Hush is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Hush measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.39 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 197 tonnes.

Hush has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Hush also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Hush is a semi-custom PJ 120 model.

The PJ 120 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a line of 37 metre motor yachts designed to be at the helm of eye-catching innovation and powerful performance. The range features interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard while each owner's personality and specific requirements can be incorporated into the design. The PJ 120 series combines the attractive style of an open yacht while producing the space and usability of a flybridge yacht.

Other yachts based on this PJ 120 semi-custom model include: Anna J, Izumi, Stanley, DB9, Birgitta, Natalia, Vitamin, BW.

Performance and Capabilities

Hush has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hush has a fuel capacity of 28,557 litres, and a water capacity of 3,595 litres.

She also has a range of 880 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hush accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hush is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 241.

Hush is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.