Hutiane is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by NAC Shipyard.

Design

Hutiane measures 31 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 12.27 feet.

Hutiane has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Olivier Racoupeau.

Hutiane also features naval architecture by NAC Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Hutiane has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Hutiane has a fuel capacity of 6,300 litres, and a water capacity of 4,080 litres.

She also has a range of 1,050 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hutiane accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.