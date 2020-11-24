Length 31m
Year 2011
Hutiane
2011|
Motor Yacht
Hutiane is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by NAC Shipyard.
Design
Hutiane measures 31 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 12.27 feet.
Hutiane has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Olivier Racoupeau.
Hutiane also features naval architecture by NAC Shipyard.
Performance and Capabilities
Hutiane has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.
Hutiane has a fuel capacity of 6,300 litres, and a water capacity of 4,080 litres.
She also has a range of 1,050 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Hutiane accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.