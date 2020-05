Hybrid 55 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2016 by The Italian Sea Group, in Italy.

Design

Hybrid 55 measures 55.00 metres in length.

Hybrid 55 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dobroserdov.

Hybrid 55 also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Hybrid 55 has a top speed of 16.00 knots. .