Length 33.83m
Year 2018

Hyhma is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Cantiere delle Marche.

Design

Hyhma measures 33.83 metres in length and has a beam of 7.80 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Hyhma also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Hyhma has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Hyhma accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

13Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.8m

crew:

7

draft:

-
