In 2008, the 59.30 metre superyacht I Dynasty emerged from the Benetti shipyard in Italy. Her immaculate styling by designer Stefano Natucci works seamlessly with the construction quality of Benetti and interior of Studio Massari to create a yacht with true Italian pedigree.

I Dynasty has travelled the Mediterranean exclusively with her original family, and has been kept to the highest standard since. Her Made in Italy style is accentuated by masterclass design features which takes the lifestyle experience on board to a new level.

Her ornate elevator, sliding smoothly through the glass atrium, provides access to all decks and stretches from the lower guest cabins and plateaus at the private gym on the sundeck.

From the top down, the gym allows those on board the choice of exercising in private with air conditioning or opening up the doors to feel the sea breeze; all with an unbeatable view of the ocean.

An authentic Scandinavian sauna transforms a gym into a full wellness centre, as guests can go from the heat to the plunge pool Jacuzzi before retiring to the sunbathing area.

As the evening rolls in, guests can arrive via helicopter or onboard tender to dine under the stars on the sundeck, surrounded by a port on the upper deck aft or inside the luxurious dining suite for privacy. Dining itself is a joy thanks to the fully equipped galley, all at the hands of an onboard expert in culinary craft.

The full-beam Master Stateroom on the main deck forward, is something to behold. While a large dressing room, study and all round panoramic views are as standard, the unique touch of installing a Jacuzzi in her bathroom, and a Turkish steam room in his, immediately elevates this yacht in terms of attention to detail.

The VIP cabin also offers panoramic views on the upper deck, and four double guest cabins on the lower deck provide all the space possible for guests to enjoy their time on board in both style and comfort.