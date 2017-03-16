Length 100.8m
Year 2014
I Dynasty
2014
Motor Yacht
I Dynasty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Kusch Yachts in Wewelsfleth, Germany.
For almost 40 years Kusch Yachts has created high-quality, custom-made yachts for the world‘s oceans.
Design
I Dynasty measures 100.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 6.00 feet and a beam of 17.00 feet.
I Dynasty has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by A Group Design.
Her interior design is by Studio Massari.
I Dynasty also features naval architecture by Vega Yachts.
Accommodation
I Dynasty accommodates up to 22 guests in 11 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.
Other Specifications
I Dynasty has a hull NB of 691.
I Dynasty is a Lloyds Register class yacht.