I Dynasty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Kusch Yachts in Wewelsfleth, Germany.

For almost 40 years Kusch Yachts has created high-quality, custom-made yachts for the world‘s oceans.

Design

I Dynasty measures 100.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 6.00 feet and a beam of 17.00 feet.

I Dynasty has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by A Group Design.

Her interior design is by Studio Massari.

I Dynasty also features naval architecture by Vega Yachts.

Accommodation

I Dynasty accommodates up to 22 guests in 11 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.

Other Specifications

I Dynasty has a hull NB of 691.

I Dynasty is a Lloyds Register class yacht.