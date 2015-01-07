I Love This Boat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Christensen and most recently refitted in 2012.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

I Love This Boat measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 feet and a beam of 8.36 feet.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Accommodation

I Love This Boat accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.