I Nova is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Cosmo Explorer.

Design

I Nova measures 49.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.55 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 746 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

I Nova has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

I Nova also features naval architecture by Cosmo Explorer.

Performance and Capabilities

I Nova has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

I Nova has a fuel capacity of 125,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,400 litres.

She also has a range of 4,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

I Nova accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

I Nova is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1.

I Nova is an American Bureau of Shipping, Ice Class D0 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.