Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 49.75m
Year 2013

I Nova

2013

|

Motor Yacht

I Nova is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Cosmo Explorer.

Design

I Nova measures 49.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.55 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 746 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

I Nova has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

I Nova also features naval architecture by Cosmo Explorer.

Performance and Capabilities

I Nova has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

I Nova has a fuel capacity of 125,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,400 litres.

She also has a range of 4,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

I Nova accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

I Nova is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 1.

I Nova is an American Bureau of Shipping, Ice Class D0 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

15.5Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

9.5m

crew:

10

draft:

3.55m
Other Cosmo Explorer yachts
Related News