iBoat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

iBoat measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

iBoat has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

iBoat also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

iBoat has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

iBoat has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

iBoat accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

iBoat has a hull NB of 104.