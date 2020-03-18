Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2008.

Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2008.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Ice measures 90.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 15.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ice has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Ice also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ice has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin azipods propulsion system.

Ice has a fuel capacity of 400,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ice accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 27 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ice has a hull NB of 13628.