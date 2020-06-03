Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by AMTEC.

Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by AMTEC.

Design

Ice measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 8.33 metres.

Ice has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Soyaslan Design.

Ice also features naval architecture by Soyaslan Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Ice has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ice has a fuel capacity of 84,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ice accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.