Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by AMTEC.
Design
Ice measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 8.33 metres.
Ice has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Soyaslan Design.
Ice also features naval architecture by Soyaslan Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Ice has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ice has a fuel capacity of 84,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.
She also has a range of 10,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ice accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.