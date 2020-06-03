Ice 5 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Proteksan and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Ice 5 measures 42.67 metres in length and has a beam of 8.53 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 434 tonnes with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Jean-Guy Verges.

Ice 5 also features naval architecture by Paolo Caliari.

Performance and Capabilities

Ice 5 has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Ice 5 has a fuel capacity of 57,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ice 5 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ice 5 flies the flag of Marshall Islands.