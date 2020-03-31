Ice Angel belongs to the Heesen’s 50-metre semi-displacement all-aluminium series. Sophisticated naval architecture, combined with Heesen’s weight reduction expertise and a pair of 2.720kW MTU engines have combined to create a yacht with a range of 3.200nm and top flight fuel economy.

Twelve guests are accommodated in 6 cabins, 5 of which (including a VIP suite which occupies the yacht’s full beam) are located on the lower deck, while the owner’s suite, that also occupies the full-beam, is located forward on the main deck.

The main deck houses a formal saloon and dining area, while the upper deck is dedicated to more informal social areas. Here, an alfresco dining table can seat 16 guests in comfort while, adjacent, the extravagantly glazed circular sky lounge offers magnificent 270º panoramic views.

Extraordinary amounts of open deck space are a particular feature of this yacht’s design. The 20-metre split-level sun deck features a luxurious Jacuzzi at its forward end, aft of which is a partially shaded bar and a sunbathing area equipped with steamer chairs.

The Owner has appointed Omega Architects and Domusnova for the interior design.

Carlo Manzoni comments:

“Powerful, elegant and fast - these are the main physical characteristics of this 50-metre semi-displacement vessel, so the owner asked us to extend them into the design of the interior, which was to be warm, refined and rich.

This is a yacht that is designed to sail on the seven seas, in every season and in all weather conditions, and we at the domusnova group made sure that these abilities were encompassed in the interior. The design of this ‘home away from home’ is far from the usual, incorporating handmade wood panelling on the walls, sculptured furniture and a private deck dedicated to the owner with a library and a bronze fire place. All these elements define the personality that the owner seeks in this prestigious yacht.”