Ice Bear II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Ice Bear II measures 53.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.47 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 614 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ice Bear II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Ice Bear II also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Ice Bear II has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Ice Bear II has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ice Bear II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ice Bear II has a hull NB of 637.