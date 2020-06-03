Ice Class Explorer is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2017 by AvA Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

The company AvA Yachts was established officially in 2005 as a naval architecture and engineering company by a group of naval architects who are experienced today more than 25 years in the yacht design and engineering field.

Design

Ice Class Explorer measures 27.20 metres in length and has a beam of 7.20 feet.

Ice Class Explorer has a steel hull with a GRP / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AvA Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ice Class Explorer has a top speed of 14.00 knots.

Ice Class Explorer has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,200 litres.

Accommodation

Ice Class Explorer accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.