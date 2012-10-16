Ice Lady Patagonia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by Helsingfors.

Ice Lady Patagonia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by Helsingfors.

Design

Ice Lady Patagonia measures 43.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.65 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 294 tonnes.

Ice Lady Patagonia has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Performance and Capabilities

Ice Lady Patagonia has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Ice Lady Patagonia has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ice Lady Patagonia . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.