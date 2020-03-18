Icon 280 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2022 by Icon Yachts, in the Netherlands.

ICON Yachts, the Dutch Master yacht builders are a custom superyacht shipyard located in the Netherlands.

Design

Icon 280 measures 84.00 metres in length and has a beam of 13.50 feet.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Studio Massari.

Icon 280 also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Icon 280 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Icon 280 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.