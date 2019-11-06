Icon is a 62.50m motor yacht, custom built in 2009 by Icon Yachts in Harlingen, Netherlands. The yacht's exterior styling is the work of Redman Whiteley Dixon, whilst her modern interior has been designed by Studio Linse.

Superyacht Icon is the first Icon 62 to launch from Icon Yachts. She has a graceful steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 11.40m and a 3.60m draft. The 62.5m Dutch built ICON motor yacht offers unique elements such as a duplex master suite, guest accommodation with direct access to the massive beach club including a gymnasium a sauna as well as a beach level saloon.

Performance + Capabilities

Icon can reach a maximum speed of 16 knots from her twin MTU engines, with a cruising speed of 12 knots. She has an impressive range of 6,000 nautical miles from her 160,000-litre fuel tanks.

Icon Accommodation

Icon offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 3 double cabins and 2 twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Icon Amenities

Quantum Zero speed stabilisers, Gymnasium, Jacuzzi, Beach club, dual deck owner’s suite with private staircase to observation lounge / office with access to foredeck, fully enclosed tender / toy garage in foredeck boasting 1 x 7,5m Luxury tender, 1 x 7m Castoldi crew tender, 1 x 6.7m Pasco Rescue Boat, 2 x 2-man waverunners, Waterskis and associated inflatable toys, wakeboard, towable Toys, 2 x windsurfers, 2 x kitesurfs, diving Equipment (rendez-vous diving only), snorkelling gear situated in the dive store adjacent to the beach club.

