Idefix
1998|
Motor Yacht
Idefix is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.
Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.
Design
Idefix measures 42.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 428 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Idefix has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by The A Group.
Performance and Capabilities
Idefix has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Idefix has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Idefix accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Idefix has a hull NB of 414.
Idefix is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.