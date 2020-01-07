Idefix is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Idefix is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Oceanco in Dreumel, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Idefix measures 42.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 428 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Idefix has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by The A Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Idefix has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Idefix has a fuel capacity of 54,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Idefix accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Idefix has a hull NB of 414.

Idefix is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.