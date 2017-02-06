Idol
2007|
Motor Yacht
Idol is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Austal, in Australia.
Design
Idol measures 58.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.57 feet and a beam of 10.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 900 tonnes.
Idol has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.
Idol also features naval architecture by Austal.
Performance and Capabilities
Idol has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Idol has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,580 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Idol accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.
Other Specifications
Idol has a hull NB of 297.
Idol flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.