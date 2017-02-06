Idol is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Austal, in Australia.

Idol is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Austal, in Australia.

Design

Idol measures 58.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.57 feet and a beam of 10.55 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 900 tonnes.

Idol has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Idol also features naval architecture by Austal.

Performance and Capabilities

Idol has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Idol has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,580 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Idol accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Idol has a hull NB of 297.

Idol flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.