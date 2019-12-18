Iduna is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1939 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Iduna measures 33.50 metres in length and has a beam of 5.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 133 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Iduna has a steel hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Iduna also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Iduna has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Iduna has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Iduna has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Iduna accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Iduna has a hull NB of 348.

Iduna is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Neterlands .