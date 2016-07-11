IF is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Maiora - Fipa Group and most recently refitted in 2015.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

IF measures 31.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet.

IF has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Claudette Bonville Associates (CBA) has become renowned for high quality interior designs, having worked with some of the most impressive yachts on the water.

IF also features naval architecture by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

IF has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.50 knots. .

Accommodation

IF accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

IF flies the flag of Greek.