If Only is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1989.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

If Only measures 39.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 271 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

If Only has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by J.F.H Roger.

If Only also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

If Only has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

If Only has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

If Only accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

If Only has a hull NB of 725.

If Only is a LR , RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.