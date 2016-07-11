Read online now
Length 25.5m
Year 2003

IFA is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

IFA measures 25.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

IFA has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

IFA has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

IFA has a fuel capacity of 10,900 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

IFA accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

27Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

5.9m

crew:

4

draft:

2m
