IFA is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

Design

IFA measures 25.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

IFA has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

IFA has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

IFA has a fuel capacity of 10,900 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

IFA accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.