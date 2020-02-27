Luxury motor yacht Candyscape, built in 1994 by Italian shipyard Benetti, is a timeless superyacht with a unique and well-dressed interior to match. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by Stefano Natucci while her interior is the work of Candy and Candy. This fine entertaining vessel measures 44.76 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

The motor yacht has experienced several name changes as well as an extensive 2005/2006 refit in her 15 year existence. Previously known as Ambrosia, Ambrosiana, Lady Lola and Lady Christina of Merseyside, Candyscape was originally constructed for the private use of one of Benetti’s owners. It is now in the hands of Candy and Candy owners Nick and Christian Candy.

Candyscape is the first yacht to feature design by luxury lifestyle consulting firm Candy and Candy, usually known for their high-end residential designs. With such a different design team behind its interior overhaul, the design of the yacht resembles a luxury on-land residence in the guise of a traditional superyacht.

Rare fabrics appear as standard, with hand-painted silk curtains in the salon and vintage materials and patterns used throughout including 1930s dress patterns and classics from designer Ozzie Clark. Particular features of the luxury vessel include crew uniforms especially designed with the help of Alasdhair Willis, husband of fashion designer Stella McCartney, and guest accommodations fully stocked with Jo Malone products.

The media room carries a collection of books that are predominantly a mixture of modern art, fashion and interior design. Here can also be found a range of entertainment options including a projection screen, plasma TV, and Kaleidescape DVD video system.

Adjacent to the media room is the powder room featuring unique Louis Vuitton upholstery made up of several disassembled monogrammed suitcases from the high-end designer complete with handles and buckles. The main deck also houses a formal dining area for up to 12 guests with a large table easily convertible into a roulette table. Al-fresco dining options are offered on the aft deck.

Luxury motor yacht Candyscape’s upper deck combines a Jacuzzi with extensive space for sunbathing. Also on the top deck is a barbeque, round table, bar and dumb waiter that provides easy access to the galley.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite; two double staterooms; and two twin staterooms. Located on the main deck, the master suite features a private office and generous marble en suite complete with Jacuzzi. The guest rooms can all be found on the lower deck and also feature en suite facilities.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Candyscape is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 15 knots while her crew of 10 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include a Nautica tender, Jet Skis, kayak, water skis, ski boards, donuts and a banana stored aft of the bridge deck.

Candyscape’s home port is Monaco and she cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer and winter charter seasons. Particular sailing areas include the French and Italian Rivieras, Corsica and Sardinia.