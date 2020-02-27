IJE is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

IJE measures 108 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.4 feet.

IJE has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by RWD.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

IJE also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

IJE has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

IJE accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 29 crew members.

Other Specifications

IJE has a hull NB of FB 275.