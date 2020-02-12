Ikigai is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by JFA Chantier Naval, in Spain and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Ikigai measures 25.30 feet in length and has a beam of 6.00 feet.

Ikigai has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Ikigai also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Accommodation

Ikigai accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ikigai flies the flag of British.