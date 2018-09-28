Il Capo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Il Capo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Il Capo measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 171 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Il Capo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Donald L. Blount and Associates is a world recognised naval architecture, yacht design, and marine engineering firm based in the USA offering clients a range of services relating to the development and construction of first-class marine vessels.

Her interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Il Capo also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Il Capo has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Il Capo has a fuel capacity of 35,957 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Il Capo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Il Capo has a hull NB of 268.