Il Cigno is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Il Cigno measures 42.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Il Cigno has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.

Her interior design is by Jonathan Reed.

Il Cigno also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Performance and Capabilities

Il Cigno has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Il Cigno has a fuel capacity of 62,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Il Cigno accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Il Cigno is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Il Cigno flies the flag of Malta.