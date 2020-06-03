Il Cigno
Motor Yacht
Il Cigno is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini and most recently refitted in 2016.
Design
Il Cigno measures 42.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Il Cigno has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.
Her interior design is by Jonathan Reed.
Il Cigno also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Performance and Capabilities
Il Cigno has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Il Cigno has a fuel capacity of 62,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Il Cigno accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Il Cigno is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.
Il Cigno flies the flag of Malta.