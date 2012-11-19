We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Il Gattopardo
2012|
Motor Yacht
Il Gattopardo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Amer Yachts, in Italy.
The Permare Group was established in the '70s by the great passion for the sea of its founder, Fernando Amerio.
Design
Il Gattopardo measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.45 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.
Il Gattopardo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Verme Projects.
She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Il Gattopardo has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Il Gattopardo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Il Gattopardo has a hull NB of 116/12.