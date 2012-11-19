Il Gattopardo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Amer Yachts, in Italy.

Il Gattopardo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Amer Yachts, in Italy.

The Permare Group was established in the '70s by the great passion for the sea of its founder, Fernando Amerio.

Design

Il Gattopardo measures 33.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.45 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Il Gattopardo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Verme Projects.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Il Gattopardo has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Il Gattopardo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Il Gattopardo has a hull NB of 116/12.