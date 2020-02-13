Il Odyssey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Il Odyssey measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 metres and a beam of 6.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Il Odyssey has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by LIZ DOWNES.

Il Odyssey also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Il Odyssey has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Il Odyssey has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Il Odyssey has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Il Odyssey accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Il Odyssey is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB067.

Il Odyssey is a BV/HR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.