Il Vagabondo Again is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Il Vagabondo Again measures 61.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 10.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,053 tonnes.

Il Vagabondo Again has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Il Vagabondo Again also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Il Vagabondo Again has a top speed of 18.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Il Vagabondo Again has a fuel capacity of 137,592 litres, and a water capacity of 54,700 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Il Vagabondo Again accommodates up to 16 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.